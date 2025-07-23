SHARJAH - The Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) has announced the availability of new, high-resolution satellite images of the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of its vision to enhance urban planning quality and update geographic databases.

The images, accurate up to 15 centimetres, were made available through the collaboration with the Federal Geographic Information Centre.

Eng. Hamad Juma Al Shamsi, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of SDTPS, stated that these high-resolution satellite images are essential tools for collecting spatial information and updating metadata related to geographic plans.

It also aligns with Sharjah Government’s vision of supporting digital transformation and fostering smart, sustainable cities.