SHARJAH: United Arab Bank (UAB) has announced a strategic partnership with Lune, a leading UAE-based fintech company specialising in AI-driven transaction enrichment and financial data analytics solutions.

This collaboration is set to enhance UAB’s upcoming mobile banking experience by delivering smarter, data-driven, and hyper-personalised customer journeys—further positioning the bank as innovation-led and customer-centric.

The signing ceremony was attended by Emre Yalcin, Head of Retail Banking at UAB, Helal Tariq Lootah, and Alexandre Soued Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Lune, along with senior executives from both organisations.

Leveraging Lune’s technology, UAB will enrich and transform raw transaction data into meaningful financial insights through a user-friendly interface—empowering customers with enhanced transparency and informed financial decision-making.

The solution will also drive intelligent digital engagement, including personalised recommendations, contextual offers, and advanced financial planning features—all delivered through conversational digital interfaces.

Emre Yalcin, Head of Retail Banking at United Arab Bank, commented, "While the underlying technologies have existed for some time, we at UAB were not entirely convinced about the maturity of the outcomes—until now. Partnering with Lune, a homegrown fintech with deep expertise in the UAE’s payment ecosystem and cutting-edge technologies, gives us confidence in delivering the enriched digital experience our customers expect. This partnership enables us to offer context-rich financial insights, unlocking new opportunities for customer engagement, operational efficiency, and long-term growth.”

Helal Tariq Lootah, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Lune, said, “We’re delighted to be working with United Arab Bank. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, customer empowerment, and building a stronger, data-driven financial future. Together, we look forward to delivering meaningful impact and value to the market.”