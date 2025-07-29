MUSCAT: Omani drone startup SERB, backed by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) through Future Fund Oman (FFO), plans to onboard 5,000 drone pilots as part of its mission to build a comprehensive drone management ecosystem in the Sultanate.

One of the most prominent drone-based service providers in the country, SERB is currently partnering with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in the development and operation of the ‘SERB Platform’, a centralized system for drone registration and management. Formally unveiled by the CAA on January 28, 2025, the platform aims to enhance air navigation safety, regulate drone usage, and streamline the permitting process for drone operators.

On the first anniversary of its launch, FFO highlighted its partnership with SERB as a model of high-impact economic growth. “SERB is leading the transformation of drone management in the Sultanate. With support from FFO and strategic collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority, SERB aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040—aiming to enhance airspace safety, foster innovation in drone technology, and support the broad use of drones across the economy,” FFO noted in an Impact Report compiled by Oxford Business Group.

As part of its strategic goal to foster skills development and industry growth, SERB aims to initially onboard around 5,000 drone pilots. It has also laid the groundwork for collaboration with 13 government entities to build the regulatory framework underpinning the platform. Once fully operational, the SERB Platform will offer a range of services including safe zone identification to help drone operators locate authorized areas for activities, a registration portal to simplify drone registration and permit acquisition, air traffic management capabilities to ensure safe integration into existing airspace, and environmental protection compliance mechanisms to uphold safety standards for people, property, and the natural environment.

Looking ahead, SERB has ambitions to expand its regional footprint. “SERB aims to extend its operations to regional markets, including Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. It plans to onboard major players in drone delivery, broaden the platform’s capabilities, and position itself as a leader in technological innovation and ecosystem acceleration,” FFO added.

Oman’s domestic drone industry has seen strong momentum in recent years, attracting tens of millions of dollars in investment. A wave of startups and tech ventures now specialize in areas such as aerial inspection, precision agriculture, logistics, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure surveying. An increasing number of government ministries, oilfield operators, and logistics companies are partnering with local drone firms to implement innovative services—for example, deploying pesticide-spraying drones in date farms.

Regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), have introduced technical standards and frameworks to nurture innovation within the sector. The continued growth of the drone ecosystem also supports youth entrepreneurship and the integration of advanced technologies—such as AI-powered logistics and smart agriculture—into national development strategies.

