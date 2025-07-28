Muscat – The National Programme for Digital Transformation – Tahawul – has achieved an 80% overall performance rate since its launch in 2021, marking a 19% increase over the results recorded in mid-2024.

The figures, released at the end of May 2025, highlight progress made across government institutions in digital infrastructure readiness, simplified public services and increased adoption of e-services. According to Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the average readiness of government bodies for digital transformation reached 81%, while infrastructure readiness stood at 86%.

Procedures for 96% of targeted government services were simplified, including 381 services revised under Manjam Labs – a collaborative initiative to improve government service efficiency. Additionally, 74% of priority services have been digitised, and between January and May this year, 48 government agencies processed more than 11.4mn digital transactions.

A total of 4,100 services were indexed in the government’s digital services guide, and 33 advisory sessions were held to support public sector digitalisation.

H E Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of Tahawul’s technical committee, said the results reflect national efforts and institutional commitment to the programme’s objectives. He noted that the direction of the transformation aligns with Oman’s broader digital economy goals and aims to enhance service delivery and empower local talent.

Among key achievements is the launch of a unified government services portal, now offering 23 services from various agencies. The platform has recorded 35,746 users and processed 3,905 service requests. A library in sign language has also been activated to support users with disabilities.

The OmanNet electronic payment gateway is now fully operational, handling 14.5mn digital transactions in the first quarter alone. The system is designed to reduce fraud risk and encourage electronic payment adoption.

The Wusool system for electronic document and records management has registered over 17,000 active users and processed more than 1.5mn documents across 20 government entities.

In the first half of 2025, over 1.57mn digital transactions were signed using electronic authentication. The National Electronic Integration Platform exchanged 163mn records, while more than 90 digital public consultations were held to enhance citizen participation in policymaking.

Tahawul is a core initiative under Oman’s National Digital Economy Programme. It runs from 2021 to 2025, targeting a shift to a fully digital government based on principles of good governance and adoption of emerging technologies.

