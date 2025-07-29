Cloudera, a data, analytics, and AI hybrid platform, and Aramco, a leading integrated energy and chemicals company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on AI-powered solutions and applications for the digital oil and gas sector in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU aims to localise cutting-edge technologies, create new opportunities, and drive sustainable growth in the country.

The partnership will focus on upskilling Saudi local talent in data engineering, data science, and analytics, aligning with the vision of making modern data and analytics accessible and fostering an empowered workforce.

Ahmad Issa, Regional Vice President of the Middle East for Cloudera, said: “In seeking to collaborate with Aramco, our goal is to empower local professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in a data-driven economy. By investing in human capital, we’re supporting individual careers while contributing to the broader ecosystem of innovation and growth in Saudi Arabia.”

The MoU also includes exploring collaborative research and development initiatives, exploring emerging trends and technologies in big data, AI, and data science.

Issa continued: “By seeking to collaborate with Aramco, we intend to blend its industry expertise with our innovative data solutions to drive meaningful impact for Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. We’re excited about the opportunity to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital economy, working with world-class organisations like Aramco to make smarter, data-driven decisions to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced world.”

The goal is to drive innovation that drives AI-powered solutions and applications that support the growth of the digital oil and gas sector in Saudi Arabia.

Issa concluded: “As we are seeking to collaborate with Aramco, we reaffirm our commitment to helping enterprises accelerate their AI aspirations in a secure and responsible way. Together, we plan to unlock the true potential of data and support Saudi Arabia’s digital economy.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).