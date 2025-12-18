Qatar -Euronews has announced the launch of Euronews Travel, a new channel dedicated to tourism and travel, as part of a strategic partnership with Media City Qatar.

The new channel represents a significant expansion of the Euronews brand, aimed at diversifying content offerings, creating new revenue streams, and reaching wider global audiences. Euronews Travel will focus on travel storytelling through vertical video formats, premium magazine-style content, and new flagship productions, including Grand Voyageur.

The channel will initially be available on the Euronews website, digital platforms, and YouTube, with a pilot phase scheduled to begin next week. It will later expand to smart television platforms, followed by a full launch on paid television networks worldwide starting in February.

Jassim Mohamed al-Khouri, Chief Executive Officer of Media City Qatar, said the launch from Doha reflects the strength of the partnership between the two entities.

“Euronews is one of the world’s leading news networks, reaching more than 400mn homes globally,” al-Khouri said. “Our partnership with Euronews spans five years and has focused on producing high-quality content in key sectors, including travel, tourism, and health.”

He pointed to the success of the Qatar 365 programme, which attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers across social media platforms and YouTube.

“Euronews Travel builds on this success by delivering modern, globally focused tourism content that highlights distinctive destinations around the world,” he added.

Al-Khouri noted that more than 300 companies are now registered with Media City Qatar, including major international media organisations, stressing that the goal is to support their expansion and reinforce Qatar’s position as a regional and global media hub.

Klaus Strunz, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of Euronews, described the project as a major global media initiative.

“Our aim is to create a global platform that showcases tourism opportunities and presents destinations, including Doha, to international audiences,” Strunz said. He added that Euronews considers travel “an integral part of journalism”, noting that accurate information enables audiences to make informed decisions.

Strunz also said Euronews’ interest in the region is driven by its cultural richness and diversity, underscoring the importance of presenting realities accurately to global audiences.

