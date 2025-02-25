Qatar - Media City Qatar and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Web Summit Qatar 2025 to support digital transformation in Qatar’s media sector through advanced technology solutions.



The partnership will enhance technological capabilities across the media industry while strengthening Qatar’s position as an emerging global media hub.



The collaboration will create a state-of-the-art smart media campus powered by Huawei. The comprehensive technology infrastructure will integrate advanced AI-powered access control, intelligent shared space asset management, an integrated multi-cloud media platform and next-generation storage architecture for media content. The initiative aims at elevating customer experiences for Qatar’s media and entertainment sector.



Media City Qatar will provide the essential infrastructure and industry support to help media organisations, startups, studios, and content creators adopt these technologies. The initiative directly supports Qatar National Vision 2030’s goals of strengthening the local creative industry and attracting global media enterprises.



Engineer Jassim Mohamed al-Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “Through this collaboration with Huawei Technologies, we are driving a significant shift in the media landscape. This advanced technology will not only boost operational efficiency but also unlock new avenues for creative growth, empowering media organisations to engage on an international scale.



“Our partnership redefines digital transformation in the region and positions Qatar as a trailblazer in media innovation, setting a new benchmark for the future of content creation and distribution.”



Rico Lin, president of Huawei Gulf North Region, added: “This partnership with Media City Qatar marks a pivotal step in advancing the technological infrastructure that powers the media sector. By integrating AI, cloud technologies, and intelligent systems, we are not just evolving the technology landscape but fundamentally transforming how media is created, delivered, and experienced. Together, we are unlocking unprecedented levels of innovation, efficiency, and global collaboration, paving the way for the next generation of media technology.”



Media City Qatar is the Media Village Partner at Web Summit Qatar 2025 for the second consecutive year, a dedicated space for over 600 international journalists, media professionals, and industry leaders to engage in exclusive interviews, content creation, and networking opportunities. Additionally, within the Startup Qatar Pavilion, an initiative by Invest Qatar, Media City Qatar showcased the country’s vibrant media ecosystem, highlighting investment opportunities and business incentives for global media companies.



With over 20,000 attendees, including investors and industry decision-makers, Web Summit Qatar 2025 underscored the nation’s dedication to fostering innovation and attracting top-tier enterprises.

