Egypt - Media City Qatar and Commercial Bank have signed a service level agreement (SLA) to provide “streamlined banking support” for Media City Qatar’s investors, and licensed companies.

Media City Qatar and Commercial Bank have signed a service level agreement (SLA) to provide “streamlined banking support” for Media City Qatar’s investors, and licensed companies.



This collaboration is designed to facilitate the seamless setup and operational success of companies within Media City Qatar’s ecosystem, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a hub for media and technology.



By partnering with Commercial Bank, one of Qatar’s leading financial institutions, Media City Qatar continues to enhance its financial support framework, ensuring that its licensed partners receive expedited banking services, dedicated support, and strategic incentives to foster growth and innovation.



The agreement simplifies establishing business and personal banking services, underscoring Media City Qatar’s dedication to attracting international investment and strengthening its growing ecosystem of media and technology companies.



Media City Qatar CEO Jassim Mohamed al-Khori commented: "Industry leaders choose Media City Qatar for its customer-focused approach and fast setup process. Qatar continues to attract companies from around the globe, as seen during the Web Summit Qatar 2025, where Media City Qatar received an unprecedented number of companies looking to set up and grow their presence in Qatar and beyond.



“As a catalyst for next-generation media, it is our responsibility to ensure that our growing ecosystem of licensed partners has the right infrastructure and support to thrive. This collaboration with Commercial Bank strengthens our ability to provide seamless business setup solutions, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030’s goal of economic diversification and fostering a world-class media and technology landscape."



Commercial Bank Group CEO Joseph Abraham added: “Qatar’s media and technology sectors continue to see remarkable growth, and as businesses look to establish themselves, having the right financial infrastructure is important.



“Through our agreement with Media City Qatar, we are ensuring that companies have access to efficient, tailored banking solutions that support their expansion from day one. By facilitating a seamless financial setup, we are reinforcing our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting Qatar’s long-term economic development.”



The agreement marks another step in Media City Qatar’s mission to support media expansion and strengthen its role as a key player in shaping the future of the industry.



By continuously expanding its support network and forging partnerships with leading institutions, Media City Qatar remains at the forefront of building a thriving media ecosystem in Qatar.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

