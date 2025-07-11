Businesses now have a way to automatically secure the best foreign exchange (FX) rates with the launch of Auto Exchange from Verto, a global leader in payment solutions. This powerful tool allows businesses to specify their desired exchange rate and trade amount directly on the Verto platform, and the system will automatically execute the transaction when the target rate is reached.

Understanding that businesses are often time-pressed when it comes to monitoring FX rates and market movements, Auto Exchange alleviates the need for constant checking. With this automated solution, Verto’s customers can set their parameters and let the system handle the execution, ensuring they lock in their desired exchange rates even when not actively monitoring the platform. This helps optimize time, reduces missed opportunities, and enhances overall operational efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Auto Exchange, a feature designed to bring both efficiency and peace of mind to our customers’ FX operations,” says Verto Product Director Tomasz Bilakiewicz. “No more constant refreshing or fear of missing a target rate. With Auto Exchange, businesses can set their parameters and trust Verto to execute automatically, allowing them to focus on what truly matters – growing their business.”

How Auto Exchange Works

Setting up Auto Exchange is simple within the Verto platform. Users can specify the following details:

The currency pair for the exchange (e.g., GBP to USD)

Desired target exchange rate

The trade amount

The direction of the exchange

Once the parameters are set, Auto Exchange will automatically execute the trade as soon as the exchange rate reaches the user’s target level, saving time and reducing the need for manual intervention.

The Power of Verto’s FX Solutions

Auto Exchange is just one of the many FX solutions available through Verto’s cross-border payment platform. Verto offers competitive, bank-beating exchange rates across 49 currencies, making it a leader in the global payments space. By focusing on emerging markets, Verto is transforming the way businesses handle cross-border payments, enabling them to operate more efficiently and effectively.

