Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has announced a temporary suspension of the mobile number portability service across all telecommunications providers in Oman, effective Monday, August 18.

The decision aims to facilitate the migration to the new Central Number Portability System, a move expected to improve service quality, advance digital transformation, and boost competition within the telecom sector.

The TRA confirmed that the suspension is necessary to ensure a smooth transition to the upgraded system, which will allow customers to retain their numbers while enjoying better network services in the future.

TRA advised users to complete any pending number portability requests before the suspension date to avoid delays once the new system is in place.

