Egypt - HSBC Bank Egypt has launched a new Treasury API solution to help businesses digitise and streamline their treasury operations.

The service allows corporate clients to integrate directly with the bank’s treasury and payment systems, providing real-time access to HSBC’s full suite of cash management solutions.

Through HSBC Treasury APIs, businesses can automate a wide range of treasury functions — from balance inquiries and transaction reporting to payment initiation and reconciliation — all from within their platforms.

“This marks a key milestone in advancing our digitisation agenda in Egypt, in line with HSBC’s global commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that support our clients’ resilience and competitiveness,” said Todd Wilcox, Deputy Chairperson and CEO of HSBC Bank Egypt. “By giving businesses real-time visibility and control over their cash, HSBC Treasury APIs help clients make faster, smarter financial decisions and unlock new possibilities for growth.”

Designed to support more efficient cash and risk management, the Treasury APIs also help reduce the risk of fraud and enhance corporate governance in an increasingly dynamic financial environment.

Kyle Boag, HSBC’s Regional Head of Global Payments Solutions for the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye, commented: “Access to real-time payment and account services is no longer a trend; it is revolutionising the way businesses operate and is now critical to customer experience. Our API solution is tailored to the evolving needs of organisations and integration systems, delivering a more responsive and efficient treasury experience.”

