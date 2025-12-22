Moneyhash joined forces with Mastercard to expand merchant access to its Merchant Cloud platform across the Middle East and Africa, according to a press release.

The partnership allows connecting Mastercard’s Gateway through a single unified application programming interface (API) to enable merchants to streamline operations and enhance payment performance across markets.

Furthermore, the merchants will enhance transaction routing, improve success rates, reduce payment failures, and gain comprehensive visibility across their entire payment operations through a centralized dashboard.

Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard, EEMEA, commented: “At Mastercard, we are committed to collaborating with disruptive fintech players to co-create innovative solutions that enhance the payments landscape and drive the growth of the digital economy in the region.”

Guney added: “Together, we aim to support merchants’ digital transformation journeys and enable seamless checkout experiences for online shoppers.”

Nader Abdelrazik, Co-Founder and CEO of MoneyHash, said: “By enabling direct access to Mastercard Gateway, we are eliminating the complexity that has traditionally held merchants back from scaling their digital operations.”

Other than integration, merchants will enjoy more flexibility and control over their payment ecosystem.

The collaboration also provides merchants with unified reporting and analytics, allowing them to make data-driven decisions to continuously improve their payment performance.

Additionally, they can expand their payment infrastructure as their business grows while maintaining the security and reliability standards that Mastercard is known for globally.

