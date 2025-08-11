Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment has partnered with FORSA, a subsidiary of Drive Finance, to provide Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services via its point-of-sale (POS) machines, according to a press release.

The collaboration aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 to create an integrated and sustainable digital economy, reflecting Fawry’s strategy to boost digital transformation and promote financial inclusion in the fintech sector.

Meanwhile, the partnership aims to offer seamless, secure, and more convenient services that meet the evolving needs of customers across different segments.

The two companies will join forces to enable merchants to leverage FORSA’s services, streamlining their daily operations and expanding their customer base through Fawry’s extensive network.

Bassem Lotfy, Head of Business Development at Fawry, said: "At Fawry, we are keen to expand our operations by collaborating with many flexible financial entities like FORSA, which reflects our commitment to providing diverse and secure digital solutions that support both merchants and customers.”

“These partnerships create added value for Fawry network and contribute to our main goal of enhancing the end-user experience,” Lotfy added.

For his part, Gasser Darwish, Chief Commercial Officer at FORSA, commented: "Our partnership with Fawry will play a pivotal role in reaching a larger segment of merchants and customers. We recognize the necessity and importance of integrating financing services at the POS, and we are committed to continuing these efforts in the coming period to simplify the purchase experience for customers."

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).