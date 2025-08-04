Arab Finance: e-Tax, a subsidiary of e-finance for Financial and Digital Investments and a technology, won a new contract to develop and operate a digital platform for managing electronic invoice and receipt cases for Egypt’s Ministry of Finance, according to a press release.

The contract award aligns with the government’s strategy to accelerate the digital transformation of the national tax system and enhance operational efficiency using advanced technology.

Meanwhile, the new platform will play a vital role in identifying high-priority cases, boosting timely decision-making, and improving compliance through data-driven insights and analytics.

Ibrahim Sarhan, Chairman of e-finance, commented: "This new contract with the Ministry of Finance marks a strategic step in our ongoing efforts to position e-finance as a leading enabler of Egypt’s digital economy.”

“The Case Management platform represents a significant value-added service within the digital tax ecosystem, enhancing revenue collection efficiency and improving taxpayer compliance — ultimately contributing to stronger performance and long-term shareholder value,” he added.

For his part, Khaled Abdel Ghany, Managing Director of e-Tax, said: “Winning this project is a strong endorsement of our technological and operational capabilities. It opens up a new, sustainable revenue stream through advanced GovTech services and strengthens our portfolio with high-impact sovereign clients.”

It is worth highlighting that e-Tax, jointly owned by the Ministry of Finance and e-finance, is the official technology arm of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA).

The company contributed to operating the nation’s digital tax infrastructure, delivering large-scale digital transformation projects in the tax sector.

