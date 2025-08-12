Salalah: Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept but a powerful force reshaping the way organisations operate, according to Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Busaidi, Director of Smart Management at the Ministry of Labour. Speaking at a recent session, Al Busaidi said the shift from traditional management models to AI-powered systems is enabling faster decisions, greater agility, and a stronger competitive edge.

In his presentation, Al Busaidi outlined the differences between three key management approaches: traditional, digital, and AI-driven smart management. Traditional models, he explained, depend on manual, routine tasks and slow decision-making. Digital management improves efficiency through automation and electronic systems. Smart management, however, takes the concept further, using predictive analytics, automated recommendations, and real-time data flows to give leaders instant insights and the ability to act decisively.

A highlight of his address was the Ministry of Labour’s flagship AI initiative, “Nadeem” – the first AI-powered virtual career advisor developed in Oman. Created using generative AI technologies, Nadeem is designed to guide and support job seekers throughout their employment journey, offering personalised advice, identifying challenges, and suggesting solutions.

Part of the Ministry’s Smart Management Project, Nadeem has already proven to be a valuable tool for understanding the needs, expectations, and concerns of both employees and job seekers. “It’s a treasure trove of information,” Al Busaidi said, noting how it has helped the Ministry tailor programmes to improve workplace performance and job matching.

He also stressed that the transition to smart management must consider all interconnected elements, especially at the national level. “Cybersecurity is fundamental because national data is sovereign, and protecting it is essential,” he said. Risk management, he added, is equally important, with pre-prepared scenarios and balanced, well-planned responses ensuring resilience in the face of emerging challenges.

Al Busaidi concluded by emphasising that the move towards AI-powered management requires more than just technology investment – it demands an organisational culture that embraces innovation. “This is no longer optional,” he said. “It’s a strategic necessity if we are to keep pace with the rapid changes shaping today’s global business environment.”

