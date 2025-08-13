Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has launched an electronic platform dedicated to showcasing the programs of public-private projects on its portal.

The move is part of MOCI's consistent efforts to foster digital transformation, promote services afforded to investors, and optimize competencies in support of economic development, as well as stimulate the nation's strategic investments.

A statement by MOCI on Tuesday affirmed that the new platform offers an interactive environment that helps investors and entrepreneurs identify available opportunities, follow up on updates on partnership initiatives between the public and private sectors, and review the relevant regulations.

Having been prepared by MOCI's Business Development Department, this initiative aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) 2024-2030, which primarily aim to empower the private sector, upscale its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and foster economic transformation and innovation in the State, the statement read.

The statement added that the ministry's new strategy gives priority to enhancing effective partnership with the private sector as a substantial vehicle to supercharge the development cycle.

Through this platform, MOCI endeavors to foster a competitive business environment that supports sustainable innovation and investment, offering a database for all relevant projects and initiatives in partnership between the public and private sectors, in addition to outlining the mechanisms of Law No. 12 of 2020 regulating the partnership between these two sectors.

