Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hytera International Technology Co., Ltd. (HITCL), reinforcing their longstanding partnership and advancing their collaboration in mission-critical communications services.

The MoU was formally signed by Mohammed Mohsin Alyafei, Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, and Tony Wang, Business Development Director at Hytera, during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2025.

The partnership aims to empower key industries across Qatar—where reliable, secure communications are essential—such as public safety, utilities, transportation, and other mission-critical fields, including healthcare and construction.

Through this collaboration, both organisations will contribute to the safety, resilience, and prosperity of communities across the country.

By combining Vodafone Qatar’s robust network and service capabilities with Hytera’s global expertise in mission-critical technologies, the companies will expand their market presence, enhance service offerings, and drive sustainable business growth. Hytera’s mission-critical communications system is built in full compliance with 3GPP standards and currently meets the Release 18 (R18) specification, reflecting its deep expertise in high-reliability communication platforms.

This partnership sets a new benchmark for mission-critical performance, enabling AI-driven operations and strengthening Vodafone Qatar’s readiness for next-generation network capabilities.

These solutions will provide highly reliable connectivity for sensitive applications, including remote medical support and autonomous emergency response functions.

Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, commented: “This partnership is a pivotal step in our mission to deliver world-class communications solutions that empower Qatar’s most vital sectors.

The MoU reflects a shared vision for a safer, more connected, and more resilient nation—aligned with Qatar’s ambitions for digital leadership and sustainable growth. By partnering with Hytera, we are combining our strengths to set new benchmarks for reliability, innovation, and service excellence.”

Stanley Song, Vice President at Hytera, commented, “This MoU builds on the solid partnership that Hytera and Vodafone Qatar have developed since 2018, reflecting our shared commitment to advancing mission-critical broadband communications in the region.

By combining Hytera’s MCX innovation with Vodafone Qatar’s strong market presence and service leadership, we aim to create greater long-term value for customers and catalyse technology-driven modernisation across key industries in the Middle East."

