The PM pointed out at the same time that the Qatar Investment Authority is one of the most important tools in this path, at the level of diversifying sources of income and expanding the base of the economy towards new sectors.

The PM also affirmed the State of Qatar’s endeavor to establish a strong foundation in the technology sector, as a sector that enables various other sectors. He said that considering the essential sectors in people’s daily lives, such as health, education, logistics and financial services, they can be enhanced through technological empowerment. As a country, Qatar aspires to become a service economy and a leader in the field of technology.

He indicated that during the past decades, the State of Qatar has been able to build national entities that have a global presence; Qatar Airways has emerged as a prestigious international brand in the aviation sector, Qatar Energy has become a global player in the field of gas supplies, Qatar National Bank continues its presence extending to Southeast Asia, and Ooredoo operates in more than 20 countries.

He said that despite Qatar’s small size, its impact on the global stage has been very influential. Today, adding a technological dimension to this landscape will enhance and develop Qatar’s economic performance, and building national entities in this sector is a priority for it. This makes it easier for Qatar to develop the digital infrastructure and make it a technology-friendly environment, in addition to the fact that the country’s 5G network is among the most advanced globally. Leveraging these capabilities will bring about broad transformations in people’s lives, in the course of business, and in various fields.

The PM added that the Qatar Investment Authority’s investments in technology companies abroad are one of the tools that will contribute to building an integrated environment within the country that allows the technology sector to flourish, thus enhancing the ability of local companies to grow and compete globally. He noted that artificial intelligence will become an inevitable necessity, not just an option, within the next two years, indicating that Qatar has already begun to adopt these technologies within government agencies.

In this regard, the PM said added that Qatar has signed agreements with international companies to develop AI applications for public services. Qatar hopes to develop 50 AI-powered government services by 2029. Qatar is also working on introducing fundamental transformations in sectors where it has leading national entities, such as the aviation sector, to explore how AI can reshape this sector.

For his part, CEO of Dow Jones Almar Latour affirmed that the State of Qatar plays a pivotal role in developing the field of artificial intelligence in the region, noting that this is one of the reasons for organizing the Wall Street Journal Tech Live Conference (WSJ Tech Live) in Qatar to collectively anticipate the contours of the future.

Latour said at the opening of the Wall Street Journal Tech Live Qatar 2025 conference, hosted by Qatar for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, that in the coming days, all will witness the benefits of this event and the impact of the journalism provided by the Wall Street Journal, which has become increasingly important recently, adding that all will also certainly see Qatar’s passion for investing in the industry of the future.

Today, he added, all stand at a rising global convergence point that brings together capital, technology, and talent, both in this region and beyond. Anyone who has visited this country realizes that Qatar has become a hub for education, technology, arts, architecture, and sports, and even more achievements lie ahead in the future.

