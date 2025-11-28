Doha: Several technology experts discussed the concept of digital twins and their applications in urban infrastructure during a panel session titled “Real-time urban digital twin platforms in action: Use cases and challenges,” held as part of the fourth edition of Smart City Expo Doha 2025, which runs in parallel with MWC25 Doha, organized by GSMA in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

During the session, moderated by Assistant Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s College of Science and Engineering Dr. Thabiya Al Mahandi, Director of Digital Innovation at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Iman Al Kuwari said that one of the most successful examples of data utilization was the instant cloud management system, which was implemented during planning for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and later used for several other major events hosted by the country.

Al Kuwari noted that the system proved capable of collecting data from six different entities, including contributions from the private sector.

She added that these experiences highlighted the importance of clear governance, defined authorities, and effective coordination among relevant entities, in addition to accurately identifying needs. Once these steps were completed, the focus shifted to how this technology could support decision-making and improve the fan experience.

She also said that the system enabled more efficient decision-making for public transportation and crowd flow management, whether toward metro stations or other means of transport. Large amounts of data were collected from field operations teams at stadiums, metro stations, and fan zones, contributing to improved operational efficiency and decision-making at all levels.

She pointed out that once artificial intelligence capabilities were integrated, reporting became instantaneous. She cited an example with data analysis, which used to take four days, but could now be completed in just 15 seconds.

She stressed that this type of technology demonstrates the efficiency and added value of upgrading digital capabilities, emphasizing that sound decision-making requires consolidating data into a single platform that provides a unified view. This is the goal of the ministry’s digital twin project, which offers both government and private entities an integrated perspective on how various sectors operate and how decisions are made within them.

For her part, Brand Ambassador of the global platform SmartCitiesWorld Sandra Baer said that smart cities rely heavily on the engagement of all segments of society, as well as the private sector.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Assets and Natural Capital for the city of Vicenza in Italy Piero Pelizzaro emphasized the importance of distinguishing between two types of digital twins: the physical digital twin, which focuses on infrastructure, energy, and mobility; and the community or civic digital twin, which focuses on people and citizen experience.

