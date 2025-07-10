Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) and Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) have signed a collaborative agreement aimed at strengthening the fields of research, development and innovation.

The agreement supports the advancement of high-impact technological capabilities across the UAE’s defence and security sectors.

Under the agreement, both parties will develop joint programmes and initiatives focused on accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, autonomous systems, secure communications, and advanced materials.

It also aims to translate scientific research into practical applications that support national security priorities and contribute to building a knowledge-based innovation ecosystem.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the readiness of the defence sector by leveraging local expertise and directing resources towards initiatives that reinforce national content and data-driven decision-making.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement. The agreement was signed by Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director-General of ATRC, and Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun.

Abu Shahab said, “Advanced technologies are playing an increasingly rapid role in supporting various industries, both defence and civilian. This calls for a reformulation of research and development methodologies to keep pace with this growing interconnectedness. Through our partnership with the Tawazun Council, we seek to enhance integration between the two sides in a way that drives innovation in vital sectors such as transportation, energy, and telecommunications.”

He added, "The exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two sectors remains a fundamental pillar for developing innovative solutions capable of meeting future demands.”

The agreement between Tawazun and ATRC underscores the UAE’s forward-looking approach to integrating advanced technologies across sectors of strategic importance.

By leaning on ATRC’s cutting-edge R&D capabilities and growing pipeline of locally nurtured talent, national sovereign entities like Tawazun are driving collaborative innovation that reinforces the country’s security architecture, accelerating the shift toward a diversified, knowledge-driven economy.

Al Hashmi stated, “An effective R&D ecosystem in the defence sector depends on integration between national institutions and the strategic alignment of capabilities. This partnership with ATRC marks a strategic step towards unifying institutional efforts by connecting the ATRC’s advanced research capacities with Tawazun’s national priorities, in line with the evolving security and defence needs of the UAE.”

“This initiative aims to accelerate technological advancement in the defence sector by focusing on priority areas, empowering Emirati talent, and strengthening collaboration between government entities, research centres, and industry. The goal is to ensure a tangible and lasting impact on the UAE’s national defence ecosystem,” he added.