RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has recorded a significant leap in the 2025 edition of the International Intellectual Property Index, issued by the American Chamber of Commerce, achieving a 55% increase in its overall score — one of the highest gains among the 30 global economies covered by the report.



The Kingdom's performance reflects its growing commitment to fostering innovation and building a robust intellectual property (IP) ecosystem.



According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s overall IP index rating rose from 36.6% in 2019 to 53.7% in 2025 — a cumulative improvement of more than 40% in just six years.



Key advancements cited in the report include the extension of design protection terms to 15 years, the establishment of a specialized prosecution office for IP cases, and enhancements in digital enforcement of copyright and trademark laws.



This achievement is attributed to the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) and its efforts, in collaboration with relevant government entities, to develop a modern and integrated IP framework that attracts investors, supports creators, and positions the Kingdom as a rising player in the global knowledge economy.

