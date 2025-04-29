LONDON — Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said that Saudi Arabia has provided over $134 billion in aid to 172 countries during the period between 1996 and 2025.

Addressing a meeting with members of the UK House of Lords in the United Kingdom’s parliament in London on Monday, he noted that KSrelief was established on May 13, 2015 as a generous initiative by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to serve as a specialized entity delivering diverse humanitarian and relief programs. “The KSrelief has implemented 3,400 projects in 107 countries, with a total value of some $8 billion, covering vital sectors such as food security, education, health, protection, nutrition, water and sanitation, and other essential areas to address humanitarian needs worldwide,” he said.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah pointed out that the center has carried out 1,089 projects specifically dedicated to women worldwide, with a total value exceeding $868 million, and 1,029 projects focused on children, worth over $1 billion, benefiting more than 219 million children.

The KSrelief chief highlighted that the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, a globally unique initiative that receives conjoined and parasitic twins from around the world and covers all expenses related to their separation surgeries, medical care, and post-operative rehabilitation. Since its inception in 1990, the program has evaluated 149 cases from 27 countries and successfully performed 62 separation surgeries.

Regarding refugees in the Kingdom, Dr. Al-Rabeeah noted that Saudi Arabia is among the leading host countries, referring to refugees as "visitors," with a total of 1,095,029 individuals from Yemen, Syria, and Myanmar. The Kingdom grants them the right to work and provides free healthcare and education in public schools.

Members of the House of Lords praised Saudi Arabia's humanitarian and relief efforts through KSrelief, recognizing its role in supporting global humanitarian initiative and alleviating the suffering of vulnerable and affected populations worldwide.

