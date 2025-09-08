RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has provided over SR528 billion ($141 billion) in aid, funding 8,134 projects in 174 countries during the last five decades since 1975. The International Day of Charity, which falls on September 5 each year, represents an opportunity to highlight Saudi Arabia's pioneering role in the field of humanitarian and relief work globally.



According to data from the official Saudi Aid Platform, the Kingdom's total contributions to date have reached SR528.4 billion (approximately $140.9 billion), making it one of the largest donors globally. Studies published by the European University Institute also indicated that Saudi Arabia contributed approximately 3.7 percent of total global humanitarian aid over the past decade (2014-2023).



As a leading global institution, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia, has implemented 3,632 projects in 108 countries over the past decade, with a value exceeding $8.15 billion. These projects have provided vital assistance to millions of people in countries such as Yemen, Palestine, Syria, Sudan, and Somalia.



The center's recent efforts in the Gaza Strip include delivering over 7,500 tons of aid and 20 ambulances via air and sea bridges. The "Sahem" electronic donation platform has also collected over SR1.61 billion, reflecting public trust in the organization.



In recognition of its work, KSrelief has received several international awards, and the Kingdom successfully initiated the United Nations' designation of November 24 as World Conjoined Twins Day. This commitment to humanitarianism aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 to foster a more equitable and inclusive future for all.



The KSRelief embodies the strategic transformation of Saudi charitable work from individual initiatives to an institutional system with a global dimension. With its contributions exceeding hundreds of billions of riyals, KSRelief has become one of the Kingdom's most prominent arms in consolidating its image as a leading global donor country.

