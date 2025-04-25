The Federal Government has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Planning Committee for the 2025 Youth Entrepreneurial and Innovation Alliance (YEIA) Boot Camp.

The initiative is being organised in partnership with the Bangladesh Business and Technology Forum as part of broader efforts to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and bilateral cooperation under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, stated that the Boot Camp would serve as a dynamic platform to nurture creativity, build entrepreneurial capacity, and foster collaboration among young innovators from Nigeria and Bangladesh.

Olawande emphasised that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda by promoting bilateral ties, attracting investments in technology and emerging innovations, and enhancing youth capacity through targeted training, industrial exposure, and cultural exchange programmes.

“The primary goals of the Boot Camp are to facilitate high-level engagements between public and private sector stakeholders, mobilise investment, and equip our youth with relevant skills and global exposure,” the Minister stated.

He charged members of the committee, drawn from various ministries and strategic sectors, to ensure Nigeria’s participation is impactful and nationally representative. He further urged them to carry out their responsibilities with diligence, creativity, and collaboration in line with the Terms of Reference.

The Director of Information and Public Relations, Omolara Esan, in a statement on Thursday, noted that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, who was represented by the Acting Director of Enterprise Development and Promotion, Mr. Mike Ugwuogu, explained that the Boot Camp would bring together young innovators, startup founders, and changemakers from across the globe.

He highlighted the significance of the 2025 edition, which will be hosted in Bangladesh, as a unique opportunity for Nigerian youth to showcase their talents, engage with global counterparts, and tap into networks that support innovation-led development.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigeria-Bangladesh Business and Technology Forum, Mr. Bob Achanya, described the initiative as a strategic platform to connect youth, policymakers, and the private sector. He reiterated the vision to empower over 10 million young people through access to mentorship, training, and entrepreneurial opportunities that drive sustainable economic growth.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to creating enabling environments for youth development and positioning Nigerian youth as global leaders in innovation and enterprise.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).