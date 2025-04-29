PHOTO
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), posted a Q1 2025 net profit of 2.45 billion dirhams ($667 million), 14% higher year-on-year (YoY) .
The effort beat analysts’ mean estimate of AED 2.28 billion, according to LSEG data.
Operating income for the quarter came in at AED 5.01 billion, 9% higher YoY, driven by a 26% rise in non-interest income to AED 1.6 billion. Net interest income and Islamic financing income grew 3% to AED 3.39 billion.
Impairment charges fell AED 646 million versus AED 741 million.
