US infrastructure investor I Squared Capital has announced a GCC expansion plan with a new office set to open in Riyadh later this year to drive infrastructure investments.

The Miami-based firm, with over $45 billion in assets under management, already has a presence in the region following the launch of its office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in 2024.

“The Riyadh office will focus on opportunities in energy transition, digital innovation, infrastructure development, and the development of capital markets,” the company said.

Ali Mandour will serve as Managing Director to drive this expansion, having previously worked in investment banking and was most recently at Evercore, where he handled transactions across sectors in Europe and the Middle East.

