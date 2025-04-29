Developer Qatari Diar and the luxury real estate developer Dar Global will announce an agreement on Wednesday to develop a Trump International Golf Course and Trump Villas in Qatar as part of the Simaisma beachside development north of the Qatari capital Doha, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

The agreement will come amid a visit to the Gulf region by Eric Trump, son of U.S. president Donald Trump and an executive of the president's family business, the Trump Organization, which has previously launched real estate developments with Dar Global in Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but not in Qatar.

Representatives for Qatari Diar, Dar Global and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for confirmation and comment.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha and Federico Maccioni in Dubai; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)