Founded in South Africa in 2016, Xago Technologies is a fintech innovator specializing in digital payments powered by the XRP Ledger. Known for its focus on speed, compliance, and security, Xago enables seamless cross-border transactions using stablecoins.

On 14 April 2025, Xago announced a major milestone: the launch of Xago Australia Pty Ltd, now officially registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE). This move boosts Xago’s footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and ensures full compliance with Australia’s regulatory standards.

Expanding its currency offerings, Xago now supports Nigerian Naira (NGN) transactions through new on- and off-ramp services, tapping into one of Africa’s largest economies. Additionally, its partnership with OpenPayd enhances Euro (EUR) services with improved SEPA and SWIFT integration.

With six major stablecoins now supported — USD, GBP, ZAR, NGN, EUR, and AUD — Xago reinforces its mission to deliver fast, affordable, and compliant digital payments worldwide. CEO Jurgen Kuhnel emphasized that these developments are key to empowering businesses and individuals, especially across emerging markets.

Xago continues to transform global money movement with low-cost, secure, and transparent financial solutions.

