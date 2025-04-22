Riyadh: The Digital Government Authority (DGA) announced on Monday the launch of the “Innovation Hub,” a strategic initiative aimed at supporting the adoption of creative solutions within the government sector.



The "Innovation Hub" seeks to empower government entities to envision the future while fostering an environment that encourages the adoption of creative models to support and enhance applications of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.



The hub will provide specialized platforms and advanced laboratories that contribute to the development of smart digital solutions, ensuring effective integration among various entities.



Governor of the Digital Government Authority Ahmed bin Mohammed Alsuwaiyan stated that the hub serves as a creative space that supports collaboration among government entities and encourages the development of innovative solutions that meet the needs of beneficiaries. It is equipped with advanced infrastructure and modern technologies that allow for the exploration and application of exceptional solutions across various fields.



The hub offers a flexible, interactive environment that includes workshops, hackathons, and collaborative design sessions aimed at rethinking traditional work methods, enhancing user experiences, and improving the efficiency of government services. This environment is further strengthened by a range of specialized laboratories, including the Digital Inclusion Lab, Service Design Lab, LXD Lab, Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Lab, XReality Lab, and other facilities that support excellence and innovation in the government sector.