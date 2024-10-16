MILAN — Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef visited the ALISEI National Innovation, Science, and Technology Center in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday.



During the visit, the minister explored the center’s experience in research and industrial innovation development, as well as its role in connecting public and private research institutions, unifying their efforts to enable innovative industrial solutions and products.



Accompanied by Giuseppe Martini, president of ALISEI and in the presence of the CEO of the National Industrial Development Center Eng. Saleh Al-Solami, Alkhorayef toured ALISEI’s specialized research centers, technical laboratories, and modeling centers. He discussed with the president opportunities to enhance collaboration in the field of innovation and ways to benefit from Italy's expertise.



The visit to, ALISEI (Advanced Life Sciences in Italy), the National Technological Cluster, in Milan is part of the minister’s official trip to Italy, aimed at strengthening industrial and mining cooperation between the two countries. Discussions focused on exploring joint opportunities in key industrial sectors prioritized by the National Industrial Strategy, leveraging the latest industrial innovation solutions, and attracting investments in promising sectors within Saudi Arabia.

