Shanghai Electric, a multinational power generation and electrical equipment manufacturing company, said it has entered into an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based future energy company Masdar for its Al Sadawi Solar photovoltaic project.

The project is being implemented as part of Round 5 of Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Programme.

On completion, it will become the biggest PV EPC project undertaken by Shanghai Electric, it stated.

In November last year, a consortium led by Masdar with key partners including GD Power of China and Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco), had been awarded the Al Sadawi Independent Power Producer (IPP) project located in the Sadawi Region of Saudi Arabia.

The power purchase agreement was signed with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) on a build, own and operate basis, said Shanghai Electric in its statement.

It is scheduled to achieve commercial operation in Q2 2027, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

