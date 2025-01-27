RIYADH — Turki Al-Shuwaier, CEO of the King Abdulaziz Foundation (Darah), on Sunday launched the activities of the “National History Lab” at the Conference and Exhibition Center of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.



More than 30 universities and 15 national and international entities participated in the opening ceremony, which will continue until Tuesday, hosting 20 expert speakers in innovation and heritage, 13 judges to evaluate submitted projects, and over 20 facilitators to support participants in developing their ideas.



The lab aims to encourage creativity in preserving, documenting, and publishing national history using modern methods that align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



It serves as a competitive platform uniting youth and history-focused organizations, striving to balance authenticity and modernity by developing technical solutions for documenting and publishing national history and creating interactive initiatives to strengthen the community’s connection to its heritage.



The “National History Lab” invests in national talent by involving participants in shaping future solutions for safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s cultural and historical legacy, representing a pioneering step toward innovating how national history is presented in renewed, contemporary ways.

