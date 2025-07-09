MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) and Arabian Research Bureau hosted a press conference yesterday to showcase this year’s edition of COMEX, Oman's premier digital economy and technology innovation exhibition. COMEX 2025 will be held during September 7–10, 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Under-Secretary for Communications and Information Technology, stressed the catalytic position COMEX still enjoys in Oman's national development priorities.

"COMEX is a premier platform for digital innovation and collaboration," he stated. "This year's conference will have success stories of the public and private sectors to demonstrate how technology is shaping our economy."

COMEX 2025, he said, will feature major international announcements and more participation from countries like Pakistan, China, and India as a testament to Oman's growing presence on the global digital map. In the 2024 edition of the exhibition, 60 agreements worth over RO 85 million were signed—a figure organisers are poised to beat this year.

The event speaks directly to the pillars of Oman Vision 2040, and specifically to those for economic diversification, private sector leadership, digital governance, and human capital development, the Under-Secretary said.

An area devoted to a government pavilion will highlight key national digital initiatives such as the National Centre for Cybersecurity (Hadatha), the National Centre for AI and Space Technologies, and government service integrated platforms. Themed areas will be devoted to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, smart cities, space technology, and renewable energy—all vision areas of Oman Vision 2040.

Amr Baabood, CEO, OITE Group, noted COMEX's strategic alignment with Oman's national vision. "Oman Vision 2040 is a roadmap for an economy fit for the future. COMEX is not just on this roadmap's path—it is building the ecosystem to bring it to life," he stated. "COMEX closes the gap between technology and national priorities through innovation zones and public-private partnerships."

This year's agenda also includes the Cybersecurity Investment and Local Product Forum and the AI and Quantum Computing Forum to stimulate local capabilities, facilitate research collaboration, and push innovation. There will also be a 24-hour cybersecurity hackathon (CTF) that will challenge participants to develop solutions to real-world threats.

Sultan al Busaidi, Marketing Executive with Arabian Research Bureau, announced the inauguration of national pavilions wherein each country will have a unique space to showcase digital advancements. Furthermore, the Digital Investment Corner and Startup Pavilion will provide opportunities for venture capital interaction along with success stories' profiles of Omani entrepreneurs.

The press conference concluded with the signing of a strategic partnership between COMEX and Oman Air, with the goal of increasing both domestic and international participation.

