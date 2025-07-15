Leading fintech company M-KOPA has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 1 million sales of its branded smartphones within just 12 months of launch.

M-KOPA’s smartphones mark a significant departure from traditional devices by embedding the company’s innovative Smart Money Platform, designed to improve financial inclusion across Africa. These smartphones go beyond merely connecting users to the internet, offering customers access to vital services such as health insurance, affordable credit, and device protection. With an M-KOPA smartphone, individuals can transform their financial circumstances, grow their businesses, and achieve their economic goals.

Manufactured in M-KOPA’s assembly plant in Nairobi, which has rapidly grown to become the largest smartphone factory in Africa by volume, these smartphones are setting new standards for affordability and financial empowerment. Since the factory’s inception in 2023, M-KOPA has created over 400 new jobs and was awarded ISO 9001 quality certification in 2024.

Since the launch of the flagship X20 model, M-KOPA has expanded its product range to include the X2, M10, and S34 models. These devices are now available exclusively through M-KOPA’s network of sales agents in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa. Additional models are expected to be released in the second half of 2025.

Jesse Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of M-KOPA, shared his thoughts on the achievement: “Selling 1 million M-KOPA smartphones within 12 months demonstrates the trust that customers have in our brand and reputation for both quality and innovation. We are not just selling affordable smartphones: we’re selling financial inclusion tools that transform lives.”

