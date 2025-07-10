Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has officially launched the "Space Accelerators Program," a strategic initiative designed to empower Omani startups in developing cutting-edge space-related solutions and services. This programme aims to cultivate innovation and entrepreneurship within the burgeoning space sector, while simultaneously creating a robust environment for investment in advanced technologies.

This initiative is a key component of the Ministry's broader efforts to implement the national space policy and executive programme. It specifically targets objectives such as economic diversification and capacity building, with the ultimate goal of facilitating the transfer and localisation of space technologies and services through national entities. The year-long programme will be delivered by Phoenix Space and Technology Company in collaboration with Exotopic, a UK-based firm renowned for its expertise in accelerator programmes.

The "Space Accelerators Program" is set to qualify ten local startups within the space sector, providing them with essential support to develop prototypes or commercially viable technological solutions. Beyond this, it seeks to enhance national skills in space innovation and establish a comprehensive network of local and international support for entrepreneurial ventures in the space industry.

Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Shaaili, Director General of Policies and Governance and Head of the National Space Program at the Ministry, emphasised that this initiative is a dedicated national programme aimed at accelerating the growth of local space startups. He stated that it will enable them to develop commercially feasible space services and solutions within an integrated environment that offers crucial technical guidance, entrepreneurial training, and access to a vital network of partners and experts. This, he noted, will support the creation of a high-value, innovation-driven space industry.

Dr. Al Shaaili further highlighted that the programme will foster a competitive environment, actively encouraging innovative solutions. The top three participating startups will be awarded incentive prizes, designed to help them establish sustainable operations that align with the strategic direction of the space sector. The programme's focus areas within the space industry are extensive, including communications, Earth observation and monitoring, geospatial analytics, navigation, drones, artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced computing, data storage and preservation, the Internet of Things, spacecraft simulation environments, startup growth acceleration, and technological innovation.

