Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is reshaping the global economic landscape, providing innovative solutions that are transforming business models, improving operational efficiency, and boosting competitiveness. For nations seeking to elevate their position in the global economy, ICT is proving to be a cornerstone of sustainable development. One such example is the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) 2.0 program, which has become a significant catalyst for change in Algeria’s information and digital technology (IDT) sector.

AfTIAS 2.0 has become a transformative force, particularly through its targeted initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of tech startups and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs). By addressing key challenges such as capacity-building and access to international markets, the program is helping businesses in Algeria thrive in the digital age. A strong focus on digital transformation has been pivotal in creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem that nurtures growth and opportunity.

One of the primary interventions of AfTIAS 2.0 has been enhancing the capacity of Business Support Organizations (BSOs). Organizations like Algeria Venture and the Algerian Startup Support Fund (ASF) have received customized support to improve their mentorship capabilities, provide better advisory services, and facilitate smoother access to funding. Workshops on digitalization have equipped Trade Support Institutions (TSIs) with the necessary tools to create actionable plans for the digital transition, enabling these institutions to better support businesses navigating a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The positive outcomes of AfTIAS 2.0’s efforts are evident at the enterprise level. Through specialized training programs, the initiative has helped Algerian startups address gaps in their business models, financial planning, and strategies for international expansion. Programs in partnership with organizations like IncubMe have focused on areas critical to scaling a business, such as data science, commercial strategy, and investor readiness. These practical training sessions offer startups the tools they need to grow and enhance their global competitiveness.

AfTIAS 2.0 has also facilitated Algerian startups’ participation in significant international events like GITEX and Viva Technology, providing them with crucial visibility, networking opportunities, and investment avenues. Namlatic, a startup involved in the program, secured contracts with local hotels and gained widespread media attention after its participation in these events, demonstrating the real-world impact of AfTIAS 2.0’s global outreach. Moreover, the program supported six Algerian entrepreneurs in digitalization and automation who participated in the 3rd Arab SMEs Summit held in Doha, Qatar in November.

The core message of AfTIAS 2.0’s work is clear: ICT is not just an enabler—it is a primary driver of economic transformation. By integrating ICT into trade, business operations, and entrepreneurship, AfTIAS 2.0 is opening up new avenues for growth that go beyond national borders. The program is also highly inclusive, with a focus on empowering women and youth in the ICT sector, ensuring that its impact is both sustainable and equitable.

However, challenges persist. Institutional stability, increased access to digital infrastructure, and continued investment in capacity-building remain vital for the long-term success of these initiatives. AfTIAS 2.0’s ongoing support, diagnostic missions, and commitment to addressing these issues underscore its role in creating lasting economic impact.

AfTIAS 2.0 stands as a prime example of the transformative power of ICT in fostering economic growth and innovation. By promoting digital literacy, building institutional capacity, and enabling global connections, the program is laying the groundwork for a digitally empowered future. As ICT continues to shape the global economy, programs like AfTIAS 2.0 will be crucial in ensuring that emerging markets not only participate in but lead this transformation.

