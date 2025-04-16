Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has called for the local manufacturing of all equipment and components used in wind energy projects across Egypt, as he toured the 650-megawatt wind farm near Ras Ghareb, the largest of its kind in Africa, as per a statement.

The plant, developed by the Red Sea Wind Energy Company, spans approximately 75 square kilometers and consists of 104 turbines—84 with a capacity of 6 megawatts and 20 of 7.5 megawatts.

Company officials said it was completed in just 24 months, ahead of its original 30-month schedule.

The plant is expected to generate 3,050 gigawatt-hours annually and save more than 1.5 million tons of CO? emissions. Bishai added that the project created over 1,000 jobs and logged over 6 million safe working hours. Some components are already locally manufactured, and efforts are ongoing to expand domestic production.

Madbouly emphasized that local manufacturing should be prioritized in all wind energy projects, aiming to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen local industry.

