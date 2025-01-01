Muscat: Oman and Saudi Arabia convened a high-level meeting in Muscat to explore avenues for cooperation and investment in higher education, scientific research, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and management consulting.

The discussions brought together the Omani Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, the Saudi Export Development Authority, several Saudi private sector entities and Omani higher education institutions.

Dr Saif bin Abdullah al Haddabi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation for Research and Innovation, emphasised the significance of such collaborations in fostering integration and mutual growth. “Cooperation between Oman and Saudi Arabia in these areas is a strategic step towards building a knowledge economy and enhancing the scientific research and innovation environment in line with the national visions of the two countries,” he stated.

Key topics discussed included boosting innovation and technical industries, implementing service automation, adopting virtual education strategies, developing administrative and security consulting solutions, and linking academic research institutions with industrial sectors.

A visual presentation by Sultan bin Saif al Amri, Director of Muscat Innovation Park, highlighted the park’s investment opportunities and its role as a hub for innovation. “We aspire to attract Saudi investments in technology and scientific research to position the park as a regional leader in innovation and development,” said Al Amri.

Adding to this, Abdulaziz al Talasi, Director-General of Export Services at the Saudi Export Development Authority, presented the authority’s efforts to promote Saudi exports and enhance regional partnerships. “We are working to provide integrated solutions to support Saudi companies in expanding regionally and internationally. The Omani market is a strategic partner for us in these endeavours,” Al Talasi remarked.

Saudi private sector representatives showcased their expertise in digital transformation, automation and artificial intelligence technologies. Discussions also revolved around creating specialised training programmes in collaboration with Omani private higher education institutions to align graduates with market demands.

Both sides underscored the importance of sustaining and deepening these partnerships through long-term projects and regular follow-up meetings to ensure successful implementation and economic impact.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of Oman and Saudi Arabia to advance their national visions — Oman Vision 2040 and Saudi Vision 2030 — both of which prioritise a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Key recommendations from the meeting included strengthening research partnerships between Omani and Saudi universities; facilitating the exchange of expertise in modern technology development; establishing joint training programmes to qualify national talent; and attracting Saudi investments in Oman’s innovation sector.

Participants expressed optimism about the outcomes of this collaboration and called for translating these recommendations into actionable projects to meet the aspirations of both nations.

