The Netherlands and Oman, building on a longstanding history of successful collaboration, have embarked on a transformative new partnership with the establishment of the RENEW (Research and Education Network in Energy and Water) consortium.

Supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Muscat, this initiative brings together leading institutions from both countries to address pressing challenges in energy and water sustainability.

A consortium agreement will soon be signed by all participating parties, complementing the already established His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Academic Chair at Utrecht University.

The Oman participants include the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, NAMA Services, Sultan Qaboos University (Environmental Centre, Sustainable Energy Research Centre, and Water Research Centre), Sohar University, Nizwa University and GUtech. Additional higher education institutions, companies and authorities are also expected to join the consortium to further maximise its impact.

From the Netherlands, Utrecht University - represented through the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Academic Chair of Quantitative Water Management - will serve as a key partner and will work to engage other Dutch higher education institutions and industries in the initiative.

Commenting on the launch, Stella Kloth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Oman, said: “The embassy applauds the establishment of the RENEW partnership. We stand in support of knowledge exchange between our countries on today’s urgent challenges in energy and water. The RENEW agreement not only exemplifies this commitment, but also aligns with the objectives set out in the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green energy.”

Dr Amir Raoof, Chair of the Sultan Qaboos Chair of Quantitative Water Management, emphasised: “This consortium will work towards bridging the gap between disciplines, which is essential for tackling water and energy challenges.”

Prof Ghassan al Kindi, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Sohar University, added: “The parties in this consortium will join forces to accelerate the development of innovative and impactful solutions to the water and energy challenges.”

The RENEW consortium will focus on prioritised projects in the fields of energy and water, with expected outcomes including the development of new technologies and methodologies to address real-world challenges.

The partnership also aims to promote knowledge dissemination and raise awareness about sustainable practices, equipping the next generation with the skills and motivation needed to drive environmental innovation and sustainability.

