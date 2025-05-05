MUSCAT: The annual Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA)'s two-day conference kicked off Monday in Oman, bringing together more than 280 specialists representing 50 policymakers and academics from around the world.

In his speech, Chairman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) Dr. Mansour Al-Hinai, said that hosting the conference represents an opportunity to highlight Oman's efforts to develop the energy sector, enhance its efficiency, and diversify its sources within the Oman Vision 2040 framework and plans to achieve zero neutrality (net-zero) by 2050.

Al-Hinai added that this event, being held in the Middle East for the first time, is a high-level international platform for exchanging expertise and discussing developments in energy regulatory policies.

It contributes in enhancing integration among member states and highlighting Oman's role as a leading country striving to build a sustainable economy based on innovation and modern technology.

For her part, ERRA's Chair Andrijana Nelkova Chuchuk, praised Oman's efforts in implementing innovative energy solutions, emphasizing that Oman's experience represents a unique model in its ability to achieve a balance between market efficiency and environmental sustainability, economic competitiveness, and climate responsibility.

In a similar speech, she stated that Oman is a strategic partner capable of influencing the global energy governance system, particularly with market management, regulating interoperability, and stimulating and attracting investments in energy projects.

The conference will discuss a number of vital issues that keep pace with global challenges, including improving the efficiency of regulatory systems, promoting investments in renewable energy, and anticipating the impact of technological developments on the future of energy.

It will also feature a number of specialized dialogue sessions and interactive workshops with the participation of leading experts and policymakers from around the world, bilateral meetings will be held to discuss opportunities for joint cooperation and explore partnership prospects in various energy sectors.

The association is one of the most prominent international regulatory groups in the energy sector, with 47 member organizations from 43 countries, it enables regulatory bodies to exchange expertise, build effective policies, and develop legislative frameworks to ensure a balance between production efficiency, resource sustainability, market fairness, and the achievement of sustainable development goals. (end) nfa.res

