H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has approved the second phase of the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai University campus expansion at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), a specialised economic zone for knowledge and innovation, and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Valued at over AED313 million, this expansion will add 85,000 square metres of advanced educational infrastructure – increasing the total campus built-up area by nearly 217 percent to 124,000 square metres – significantly scaling up the campus capacity and reinforcing RIT Dubai’s role as a global leader in academia and research.

Upon completion, the expansion will boost the capacity of the campus by 115 percent, enabling it to accommodate approximately 4,500 students.

The development will comprise nine new academic and administrative buildings, alongside cutting-edge educational and support facilities, including an expanded parking structure.

The project will be delivered in two phases, with the first scheduled for completion by Q1 2027 and the second marking full completion by Q3 2028. This will bring the total investment in the university’s buildings since its establishment and through the completion of this new expansion to over AED520 million.

DIEZ's strategic expansion aligns seamlessly with Dubai's broader vision to elevate the quality of higher education, foster an integrated academic ecosystem, and address the growing demands of the knowledge economy. The initiative also aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which envisions transforming Dubai into the world’s leading city in terms of quality of life and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, highlighted how investments in higher education underscore Dubai's unwavering commitment to nurturing a forward-thinking educational environment that drives the economy of the future and strengthens its position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.

He emphasised that this expansion of RIT-Dubai reflects the vision of Dubai’s wise leadership to establish an educational system that evolves alongside technological transformations and enhances the nation’s competitiveness in scientific research and innovation, as a key pillar of Dubai’s vision for educational development.

“We firmly believe that universities are the cornerstone of the knowledge economy. By advancing RIT Dubai within the innovative ecosystem of Dubai Silicon Oasis, we are nurturing a future-oriented educational environment that will further attract creative minds and empower key sectors by providing them with the next generation of talent. This expansion will not only address Dubai’s growing academic needs but also play a pivotal role in building a knowledge-based society. In turn, it will support a diversified and sustainable economy, positioning Dubai as one of the world’s top three urban economies by 2033,” he noted.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, said, “The expansion of RIT Dubai is a major milestone in reinforcing Dubai Silicon Oasis as a premier hub for innovation and education. It aligns with the strategy of transforming universities into free economic and creative zones. Dubai Silicon Oasis remains committed to supporting leading academic institutions in establishing specialised research programmes that align with the evolving demands of the rapidly expanding global digital economy.”

“This expansion will offer students a fully integrated academic environment, equipped with state-of-the-art smart facilities and advanced technologies, fostering scientific research, innovation, and digital transformation across a variety of scientific and technological fields. As a result, it will further accelerate Dubai’s growth, driving sustainable and competitive economic development, powered by the talents and innovative minds of the future generation,” he added.

Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, emphasised that the expansion is key to meeting the rising demand for advanced academic programmes. “This expansion supports RIT Dubai’s mission to supply vital sectors with the talent needed to meet the growing demands of the digital economy. Since its establishment in 2008, RIT Dubai has become an integral part of the higher education system across the GCC and the Middle East, offering modern academic programmes that keep pace with the latest global developments in scientific research and innovation,” he stated.

“Aligned with Dubai’s vision for a knowledge-based economy, RIT Dubai is committed to developing and nurturing new programmes in emerging fields such as data science, AI, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability, and more. This will enhance RIT’s role in equipping the region’s digital economy with highly skilled professionals prepared to meet the future challenges of a rapidly evolving market,” he added.

The expansion project will be executed in two phases, each covering 61,000 square metres. The first phase will involve the construction of two academic buildings, which will house the Department of Science and Arts and the Department of Business Administration. In addition, two administrative buildings, a student centre, a dining hall, and a modern parking facility will be developed.

The new parking facility alone will deliver a 150 percent increase in capacity to accommodate the growing number of students and faculty.

The second phase will focus on the establishment of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, along with state-of-the-art applied science laboratories, collaborative research and innovation spaces, lecture halls, sports facilities, and a library.

Through its new expansion project, RIT Dubai is setting new benchmarks in higher education by establishing five integrated academic centres dedicated to research and development. These centres are designed to empower the next generation of leaders, foster innovation, and contribute to the UAE’s goals for economic diversification.

The centres include the Energy and Sustainability Center, the Smart Cities Center, the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, the Modern Manufacturing and Materials Processing Center, and the Center for Empowering People of Determination.

The Modern Manufacturing and Materials Processing Center is aligned with the UAE’s strategic goal of enhancing the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the national GDP. At the same time, the Center for Empowering People of Determination will offer psychological support, personalised training programmes, and innovative solutions to ensure better integration and inclusion of people of determination across Dubai and beyond.

Additionally, the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center will play a pivotal role in helping students and the broader community turn their business ideas into reality, fostering an ecosystem of creative problem-solving and entrepreneurial growth.

Currently home to 2,100 students, RIT Dubai's upcoming expansion will enable the campus to accommodate approximately 4,500 students by Q3 2028. This significant growth will not only meet the increasing demand for higher education but also reinforce the university’s commitment to providing world-class education and fostering a vibrant academic community.

Since its establishment in 2008, RIT Dubai has continually evolved its infrastructure to meet the growing need for technical education and innovation. In November 2021, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, officially inaugurated the new RIT Dubai campus at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Designed to meet the latest standards in interactive learning, the state-of-the-art campus already features smart educational spaces, cutting-edge research facilities, and specialised programmes designed to transform universities into dynamic economic and creative hubs.

RIT Dubai is a proud branch of the prestigious Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in New York, carrying with it a distinguished legacy of nearly 200 years of academic excellence. Since its establishment in Dubai, RIT Dubai has solidified its position as a leading educational hub, offering specialised programmes in engineering, IT, business administration, psychology, and soon, digital media design.

RIT Dubai provides American-accredited degrees recognised by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education, with students also having the exceptional opportunity to study at RIT's main campus in New York or any of its international branches, further enriching their academic experience and expanding their global opportunities.

With state-of-the-art laboratories dedicated to pioneering research in AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and smart energy, RIT Dubai continues to strengthen its role as a hub for innovation and advanced technology. The Institute is committed to delivering forward-thinking educational programmes that align with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in knowledge and the digital economy, ensuring that students are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of tomorrow’s workforce.