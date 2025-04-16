SINGAPORE - Marine fuel sales at the Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates recovered in March, after hitting a record low in February, latest data showed.

Volumes, excluding lubricants, totalled 639,811 cubic metres (about 634,000 metric tons) at the world's third largest bunker hub, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The volumes in March were 15.5% higher than February, logging seven-month highs.

Sales of 380-cst high-sulphur marine fuel rose 17.9% from February to about 168,000 cubic metres in March, while low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oils and marine gasoils, climbed 14.6% to about 472,000 cubic metres.

The market share of high-sulphur bunkers was stable at 26% in March, while low-sulphur bunkers comprised 74%.

Bunker demand in March picked up following a seasonally slower month in February, though volumes continued to log annual declines for a ninth consecutive month.

The port of Fujairah has seen some competition from neighbouring ports, even as it remained the top refuelling hub in the Middle East.

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic meters:

Month Total Sales M-o-M Y-o-Y Jan-25 628,663 3.7% -6.8% Feb-25 554,117 -11.9% -12.5% Mar-25 * 639,811 15.5% -8.7%

Breakdown of volumes by grade, in cubic meters:

Month 180cst LSFO 380cst LSFO 380cst HSFO MGO LSMGO Lubricants Jan-25 2,141 403,717 185,091 79 37,635 4,351 Feb-25 702 382,303 142,595 341 28,176 4,183 Mar-25 1,195 432,560 168,140 128 37,788 4,991

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights

(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)