IDBZ, the development bank of Zimbabwe, is working with the Gutu Rural District Council (GRDC) to select a turnkey EPC+F+OM contractor to assist with the development of a 5 MW solar project in Masvingo province.

The move follows an announcement in March by the IDBZ for a solar tender seeking an EPC contractor to develop, finance, and operate the 5 MW solar project in Gutu district, with expressions of interest due by April 14, 2025.

Chatsworth Energy (Pvt) Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by the IDBZ and the GRDC, is leading the development of the PV project. It is being built near the town of Gutu-Mupandawana and will span 15 hectares across Berry Springs and Wheatlands Farms, according to the tender documents.

The facility will be grid-connected to the 33/11 kV Gutu substation, which lies 1 km from the site. A grid impact assessment has reportedly determined that the project will have a positive impact on grid stability.

The project has already secured the necessary statutory approvals, and feasibility and environmental and social impact assessments (ESIA) have been completed. The board approval for the project was granted on Aug. 23, 2024, and the next step is the solicitation of bids for the EPC+F+OM contractor, according to the tender documents.

The successful contractor will be tasked with full-cycle execution, including design, procurement, financing (either full or partial), installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the PV system. The key responsibilities will also include the construction of a 1.1 km, 33 kV line to the Gutu substation, the installation of a 5/7 MVA step-up transformer, the provision of security systems, and the inclusion of monitoring systems for solar performance.

The project must comply with both Zimbabwean regulations and international solar industry standards. The completion deadline is set for 12 months from the contract signing. Contractors are required to demonstrate experience in similar projects, with the evaluation process weighted between technical and financial proposals. The successful contractor must also submit proof of funding support and detailed personnel information, including key team members with relevant qualifications.

Eligible contractors must meet several criteria, including experience with grid-tied PV projects (at least 5 MW), registration with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ), and financial documentation. A minimum bid validity of 90 days is required.

The project aims to support Zimbabwe’s renewable energy goals, contribute to grid stability, and establish a reliable solar infrastructure with high operational efficiency. Contractors must submit their proposals by April 28, 2025, with the full terms of reference available on the IDBZ website.

Zimbabwe’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 41 MW by the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

