ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, said it has achieved a significant milestone in its regional expansion strategy by securing a commercial licence in Saudi Arabia that will pave the way for the entity to set up its regional offices in the kingdom.

This transition from an investment licence to a full national entity status cements ZainTECH’s long-term commitment to the kingdom, allowing it to scale its advanced technology solutions across key sectors such as digital IoT, cybersecurity, drones, AI, and cloud services, said a statement from ZainTECH.

Saudi Arabia is a vital market for ZainTECH, and securing national entity status marks a defining moment in its growth journey.

The commercial licence comes on the back of ZainTECH’s recent participation at LEAP 25 whereby the company announced a multitude of agreements with local entities including: King Khalid University that aims to revolutionise digital education; with both Najm Insurance Group and Diamond Policy and its Shahin Platform to drive digital transformation, cybersecurity and technological advancements in KSA’s insurance sector; as well as with Leejam Sports to drive the future of digital fitness in the Kingdom and beyond.

This step facilitates the opening of regional offices and will allow the company to operate with greater agility, contribute to the kingdom’s digital economy, and reinforce its mission to deliver world-class technology solutions that empower businesses and government bodies to better serve the dynamic and digitally savvy local community.

The strategic move underscores ZainTECH’s deep commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation ambitions, fully aligning with Vision 2030, said the statement.

By strengthening its local presence, the company is poised to forge stronger collaborations, drive meaningful innovation, and provide tailor-made solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses and government entities in KSA, it stated.

As part of ZainTECH’s expansion to the Saudi market, the company is actively exploring strategic partnerships with both public and private sector organizations to accelerate the adoption of next-generation solutions that enhance efficiency, security, innovation and business resilience.

This expansion is also set to create new opportunities for local talent, strengthen the kingdom’s digital infrastructure, and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies across industries.

"By deepening its footprint in Saudi Arabia, ZainTECH is doubling down on its investment in cutting-edge digital services, reinforcing its role as a key player in the region’s technological evolution," said a company spokesman.

ZainTECH, he stated, has cemented its position as a leading ICT digital solutions provider to enterprises and government bodies across the MEA region.

"With a focus on AI-driven solutions, cloud advancements, and enterprise security, the company is well-positioned to support the Kingdom’s vision for a sustainable, technology-driven economy," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).