Orbit Startups and Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have launched a new accelerator programme.

Sanabil Accelerator by Orbit aims to support early-stage startups from Saudi Arabia and the MENA region as well as global startups seeking to expand into the region, according to a press release.

The programme will focus on key sectors, including fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, mobility, and logistics, among others.

Meanwhile, the acceleration is set to begin with a four-month programme focused on sales, marketing, and product development.

Startups will receive an initial investment of $100,000 and access to follow-on funding. They will participate in an in-person market orientation in Riyadh and receive hands-on support from Orbit’s network of partners, mentors and investors.

William Bao Bean, Managing General Partner of Orbit Startups, commented: "Our partnership with Sanabil reinforces our commitment to scaling startups cross-border in the MENA region.”

“This partnership will support startups as they scale beyond their home markets, positioning them to grow in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region through 2030 and beyond,” he added.

“Partnering with Orbit, we are committed to empowering early-stage startups across diverse sectors including technology, healthcare, web3 and mobility,” a spokesperson at Sanabil Investments highlighted.

