BAKU - Oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which runs from Azerbaijan through Georgia to Turkey, were down 5.5% year-on-year in January-March 2025 at 6.9 million metric tons, Azerbaijan's state statistics committee said.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, which are operated by BP.

Azerbaijan's total oil transit in January-March 2025 amounted to 9.0 million tons, of which 76.2% flowed through the BTC.

The volume of transit oil sourced from other countries such as Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan via the BTC fell to 1.153 million tons in January-March from 1.400 million tons in the same period of 2024, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Eileen Soreng)