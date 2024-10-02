Riyadh – Saudi Information Exchange Company (Tabadul), a subsidiary of the listed Elm Company established in 2005, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Salman Energy Park’s unit (SPARK) Energy City Logistics Company.

The joint agreement aims to create a framework to boost mutual collaboration and endorse sharing knowledge and expertise between Tabadul and SPARK’s subsidiary in the logistics and supply chain sectors, according to a press release.

The MoU will further improve cooperation to back the development of joint initiatives and adoption of best global practices, which will help to achieve strategic goals and the future vision of Energy City Logistics Services.

CEO of Tabadul, Hisham Alnasser, said: “This strategic partnership is key to achieving the ambitious goals of both parties, allowing us to leverage our expertise in global trade facilitation by integrating trade systems and enhancing logistics and business services.”

Alnasser added: “It [the MoU] represents a key milestone in our efforts to drive digital transformation in the region’s and global trade exchange systems.”

The CEO concluded: “By developing innovative technical solutions, we aim to boost performance and set new benchmarks for quality, reliability, and operational efficiency. This will enable our clients to leverage advanced tools to optimise their operations while supporting growth in the logistics and maritime transport sectors.”

According to the MoU, Tabadul will work on the design and creation of an integrated industrial community in cooperation with the public and private sectors to support the development of digital and operational initiatives implemented by the subsidiary of SPARK.

Earlier in 2024, the Saudi industrial hub appointed Nasir Al Naimi as its Chairman to support the Kingdom’s endeavours to become a global hub for trade, transport, and logistics solutions and services.

Meanwhile, the parent company of Tabadul, Elm, was part of a fundraising in favour of Saudi SaaS provider Reachware.

