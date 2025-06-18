GENEVA — Saudi Arabia announced its candidacy to retain its membership in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council. The announcement was made during the 2025 ITU Council session held in Geneva, Switzerland.



Addressing the council meeting on Tuesday, Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) Acting Governor Eng. Haytham AlOhali reaffirmed the Kingdom’s pioneering role in supporting the global telecom and technology sector. Eng. AlOhali reaffirmed the Kingdom’s strong commitment to international cooperation in bridging the digital divide, stressing the importance of accelerating global efforts to connect the unconnected and address the challenges of the digital and AI era.



He pointed out that the world currently connects around 200 million people annually, and at this pace, it would take more than 13 years to connect the remaining 2.6 billion. This calls for an innovative approach to speed up connectivity efforts and reduce the timeframe by over 50%. “Saudi Arabia is proud to be among the top nations that have successfully reduced the digital connectivity gap to below 1 percent. The Kingdom has also leveraged technology to create advanced and innovative solutions across sectors such as education, healthcare, energy, and public services,” he said.



Eng. AlOhali affirmed that Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the ITU, introduced the AI Readiness Framework, highlighting the importance of ensuring that artificial intelligence must be inclusive, human-centered, and focused on empowering youth and women. “By innovation and collaboration, we now have the solution to accelerate the pace of global connectivity and cut the time needed to close the digital gap by over half. This could enable us to connect the unconnected within five years or even sooner. It’s not just about saving time, but about unlocking opportunities and advancing inclusive social and economic development, particularly in developing nations,” he stated.



Eng. AlOhali pointed out that Saudi Arabia has significantly expanded its digital workforce, increasing the number of professionals from 150,000 in 2018 to more than 380,000 by 2024. Women’s participation in the ICT sector also grew from 7 percent to 35 percent, surpassing both the global and G20 averages. The Kingdom’s adoption of a forward-thinking digital regulatory framework has secured it the second spot among G20 nations in the ITU’s ICT Regulatory Tracker. In addition, Saudi Arabia has launched global initiatives to enhance regulatory digital maturity in over 100 countries, emphasizing the vital role of adaptable, innovation-driven frameworks in enabling inclusive digital transformation.



AlOhali emphasized that the Kingdom’s digital accomplishments and innovative initiatives have been driven by the strong support and guidance of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. He affirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to leveraging its resources and expertise to support the international and ITU’s efforts in building a sustainable digital future.



As part of the Kingdom’s ongoing collaboration with the ITU, he announced that the Kingdom will host the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) from August 31 to September 3, 2025, in Riyadh, under the theme: “Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development.” He invited all member states to participate in this significant forum, which highlights the Kingdom’s strong relationship with the ITU and reflects its dedication to building regulatory frameworks that foster innovation, investment, and inclusive access.



The ITU Council consists of 48 member states, including Saudi Arabia, out of a total of 194. The council oversees the Union’s activities between Plenipotentiary Conferences (PP). Its responsibilities include: directing the ITU’s tasks, ensuring the implementation of ITU policies and budgets, approving operational and financial plans, and reviewing programs, while also providing recommendations on general policies to develop the sector. This makes the council a pivotal mechanism in ensuring the efficiency and continuity of the ITU’s work.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).