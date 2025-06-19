UAE: Dubai-headquartered proptech Prop-AI has closed a $1.50 million pre-seed funding round, led by Plus VC, Joa Capital, Select Ventures, Oraseya Capital, Plug & Play, and angel investors from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Prop-AI will use the new capital to expand its regional data integration, develop its tech and AI capabilities, and forge key partnerships with real estate developers, brokerages, and financial institutions across the MENA region and Europe, according to a press release.

The funding announcement comes as Prop-AI rolls out a revamped UI/UX and powerful new features, including an interactive investor map pulling in all key data for investors and owners, making it easier to navigate the complex real estate landscape intuitively and backed with data.

Founded in 2023, the AI-powered platform automates and improves property searches, evaluations, and presentations, deploying AI and ML tools to allow buyers, investors, and professionals to make confident decisions in complex and fast-paced markets.

Ranime El-Skaff, CEO of Prop-AI, highlighted: “Real estate is the world’s largest asset class yet remains one of the least digitised and data-driven. At Prop-AI, we are truly transforming how real estate investment decisions are made, not just for the region, but globally."

“This funding milestone enables us to accelerate our vision of empowering individuals, institutions, and even autonomous AI systems to invest in real estate with confidence, backed by the most comprehensive data and insights available,” El-Skaff stated.

Christian Kunz, Co-Founder of Prop-AI, commented: “This funding marks a key milestone in our journey to build the most trusted AI infrastructure for real estate.”

“We are focused on the launch of our highly anticipated Prop-AI Business platform and APIs for real estate professionals and introducing the region’s most advanced Agentic AI for Real Estate within the coming months,” Kunz added.

He noted: “These innovations will make intelligent, data-driven decision-making accessible to investors, real estate professionals, and eventually autonomous AI systems, setting a new standard for real estate investing in the region and globally.”

