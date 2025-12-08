British hedge fund Man Group Plc has applied for a licence to open an office in Abu Dhabi next year, joining a growing number of asset managers and traders establishing a presence in the region, it said on Friday.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

"Abu Dhabi has established itself as a dynamic and important global financial centre with a strong focus on innovation and AI, which aligns well with our business," a Man Group spokesperson said, adding that the licence application was a natural progression for the firm, underscoring its commitment to the Middle East.

Man Group, which operates a host of different strategies and funds, posted a 22% increase in assets under management to a record $213.9 billion in the 12 months to September 30. Its AHL Alpha fund returned 2.32% in November while multi-strategy fund Man Strategies 1783 finished the month roughly flat, the group's website said. The funds are up 3.09% and 12.47%, respectively, for the year to end-November.

(Reporting by Sruthi Narasimha Chari in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Kirsten Donovan)